GREENSBORO, N.C. — We did it last week, and we're doing it again. Some of the coldest air of winter is arriving in the Piedmont. Plan on bundling up as much as you can early Thursday.

Cold air is spilling into the Carolinas, part of the blast of cold air you've seen in the headlines over the Midwest. Thankfully, it won't be nearly as cold for us by the time it gets here. Still, we're going to be about 15-20 degrees below normal.

Plan on low temperatures for Thursday morning between 10 and 15 degrees. When you factor in a light wind, it will feel closer to 5 to 15 degrees. This is the type of cold where you really need to bundle up to stay safe for those early morning hours.

Thankfully, winds will let up on Thursday, and sunshine will warm us up above freezing. Plan on high temperatures in the upper 30s for Thursday afternoon. Here's a timeline below:

This will be close to the coldest air we've seen so far this winter. We actually had the same level of cold last week. On Martin Luther King Day, PTI Airport saw a low temperature of 14 degrees, with a low wind chill of only 2 degrees.

