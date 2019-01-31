GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jack frost is making art in the Piedmont. As cold air descends on the Triad, we're getting photos of odd ice formations that seem difficult to explain. That's where Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley comes in to explain.

"FERN FROST" or "WINDOW FROST"

Let's start off with this fancy looking frost that was spotted on cars in the Piedmont Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Look at the pictures below. You'll see it looks like an artist carefully detailed an intricate crystal design that kind of looks like a fern. Not surprisingly, this is called "fern frost" or "window frost".

Ice forms on a car at WFMY in Greensboro on a freezing night. Photo: Tim Buckley

Frost forms as individual, tiny ice crystals that start at a single point and grow from there. Not unlike a snowflake, the crystals can create beautiful patterns as they grow. Depending on the type of surface, the crystals can create a complex web of patterns, that can often resemble ferns or flowers - hence the name.

Frost forms on the roof in Denton Tuesday night. Photo: Richard Hancock

ICE SPIKES

Now what in the world is an ice spike? Chances are you've never seen one before. Imagine you have water in a bowl outside, or a bird bath. After a cold night, you walk out and notice there's a huge spike sticking out of the ice. This is a real phenomenon. To understand it, let's take it slow.

First off, let's think about how water freezes in the first place. When a lake or a pond freeze, the ice starts first on the edges, and then closes in on the center as it gets colder and colder. The same happens with a bowl of water. As the ice closes in more and more toward the center, at the end there will be a small hole or tiny slit. This is important.

"Ice spike" forms in Rural Hall. These form naturally under the right conditions. Photo: Bill Maham

As water freezes, it also has to expand, and takes up more space. Any remaining unfrozen water under the surface starts to get squeezed out of the narrow hole as it freezes. This allows it to escape upward, and then freezes on top of the water surface. This process continues until the "spikes" are formed, like you see in this picture from Rural Hall today.

To actually see this process, here's an example using an ice cube tray:

