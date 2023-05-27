Cold, rain dampens a typically busy Memorial Day weekend

Pools are typically busy over the holiday weekend, known as the unofficial start of summer. The rain and chilly weather are keeping pools virtually deserted.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — From the Lazy River, to the splash zone, to the lap pool...this Memorial Day Weekend has been anything but a slam dunk for local pools.

"We were looking forward to having a huge crowd out here, the max capacity is 1000. We were hoping to get somewhere close to that number but the weather didn't cooperate," said Josh Tucker, Park Manager at City Lake Park in Jamestown.

Rain and cool temperatures left local pools virtually deserted.

The pool at City Lake Park in Jamestown has been closed for renovations for the last 3 summers and finally reopened this weekend.

By Saturday afternoon, there were more lifeguards on the pool deck than swimmers.

Managers were disappointed in the slow start to the season after years of renovations.

"We've spent 2 and a half years working on this and we want to see as many people come out and enjoy the place and use it for what we built it for," said Tucker.

It was a much different story at Red Cinemas in Greensboro.

General Manager Crystal Herbin said they have been selling out theaters since early Saturday morning.

Making one of their slowest weekends, one of the busiest.

"Traditionally its slow since a lot of families would be out of town. A lot of people are doing cook outs and hanging out because it's pretty out but today, due to the rain we have pretty much taken over," said Herbin.

On the bright side, there is still plenty of warm, sunny days ahead.

For pools, this weekend's rain hasn't been all bad.

Tucker says the slow start to their season is helping to prepare City Lake Park's new lifeguards for busier summer days.

"If we did have a nice, sunny 80 degree Memorial Day weekend and we had 1000 people rush through the doors and these new guards were bombarded, it might be a little scary for them," said Tucker.