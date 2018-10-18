GREENSBORO, NC -- Fall is here, and it's rolling in with a bang. Temperatures will tumble tonight all the way into the upper 30s for many of us. It's possible some of the coldest areas could see the first light frost of the season.

"Clear skies and calm winds are perfect conditions for temperatures to drop," says WFMY Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley. "We'll have both of those conditions overnight, which should let temperatures get down into the mid and upper 30s for rural areas."

Forecast Lows Here:

HEADS UP -- Coldest night since April tonight. We'll dip into the upper 30s briefly. Some patchy light frost is possible in the rural areas. (Better chacne for frost comes Monday AM) @WFMY @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/P9N2hiaO7D — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 18, 2018

With temperatures that chilly, it's possible to see the first light frost of the season. Even if temperatures don't get quite down to the freezing mark, elevated surfaces can sometimes develop a light frost on nights like this.

This will be the coldest night for us since late April when we had a low of 39°. This is the time of year when we start to get our chilly nights. Our average first freeze is October 29th for this area.

We'll have an even colder night Sunday. Temperatures by Monday morning will be in the mid 30s for all of us, and a frost is likely.

If you're looking to protect any sensitive plants, the best way is to water them during the day, then cover them with fabric, and remember to remove the fabric quickly at sunrise.

