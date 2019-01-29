GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is still a lot of work to do before the Walmart on South Main street in High Point re-opens.

WFMY News 2 found out the business has to trash foods that was out in the open, like cheeses and deli meat.

"We did have a fair amount of product that we discarded that was in the deli. The rest of the store I do not know. I know we contacted the Department of Agriculture to make them aware of the situation," said Paula Cox, an Environmental Health Manager with the Guilford County Department of Health.

The Guilford County Department of Health only gives out permits to the deli section of most stores, so that's the area they're concerned with.

The Department of Agriculture handles most other foods in the store.

In the case of a fire, it usually isn't the fire itself that makes things unsafe.

"Primarily what they found is there was a lot of soot on most of the equipment. So they would shut down the deli. When the building was cleared for everybody to get back into it, do a thorough cleaning, and call us when they're ready to open back up," said Cox.

After that, the Health Department will come back, and make sure everything is back to tip-top shape.

As for clothes, and other items that might have minor or major smoke damage we reached out to Walmart to see what happens with those things, and they haven't responded yet.