College basketball fans appreciate Greensboro's 'Tournament Town' atmosphere

The Women's ACC Tournament drew college basketball fans from near and far. Those we spoke with say the energy and atmosphere make Greensboro the perfect venue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The women's ACC championship wrapped up today at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Fans from Raleigh to Blacksburg showed up to take in all that Tournament Town has to offer.

"It's my first game and I was so excited. I did go for Virginia Tech since that's right next to North Carolina," said Anna Macklin.

"I actually came to watch the Virginia Tech girls. They look pretty good out there, they looked good. Louisville also looked pretty good," said Joseph Johnson.

But for Greensboro, its all about putting on a good show and fans appreciate the hospitality.

"It's the feel of the town. The town makes it feel pretty good when they have the tournament where everybody is you can see just comes out to support the teams," said Johnson.

This is the 29th year the ACC championship is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Fans say there is something special about the Gate City.

"It's family oriented. You meet people from everywhere. You come your rivalry teams but you still get to meet people and that's what's fun," said Marjorie Sutherland.

"We headed down from Blacksburg, took us about two hours, 2 1/2 hours, but it was totally worth it," said James Howe.

Howe and his friends kicked off their Spring break at the Women's ACC Championship.

This was not their first ACC Championship game, but was the first time their Hokies took home the trophy.

They said their experience in Greensboro was unlike any other.

"What I thought was really cool is we are sitting in the stadium and you don't just see tech or Louisville stuff. We were seeing kids with Duke stuff we saw dads with UNC, Notre Dame, Syracuse, so almost every school in the ACC was represented so it's kind of cool to see how our conference travels really well," said Howe.

With the Women's tournament wrapped up, the attention turns to the Men's ACC tournament.

The first game tip off on Tuesday, March 7th.