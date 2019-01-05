GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T and UNCG Greensboro will hold vigils tonight on their campuses to honor and remember the victims of the deadly shooting at UNC Charlotte.

North Carolina A&T at 6 p.m.

NC A&T will remember the victims of the UNCC shooting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Village Reflection Pool on campus.

UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m.

A release from UNCG says their vigil and moment of silence will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Kaplan Commons.

"In solidarity with our friends and colleagues at UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro will host a vigil and moment of silence on campus at 6 pm Wednesday evening. The vigil will be outdoors on the Kaplan Commons, in front of the Elliott University Center. All students and UNCG community members are invited to join together for a peaceful shared experience."

UNCG administration will make remarks. Counselors will be there as well.

UNC Charlotte at 6 p.m.

UNC Charlotte will host its own vigil tonight at 6 p.m. at the Barnhardt Student Activity Center. The event is open to all.

