Fourth student suicide at NC State this semester; a look at mental health resources on college campuses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun violence, mental health issues, and a heavy workload. There are many different things that can impact a college student's well-being.

This semester alone, four students at North Carolina State University have died by suicide.

NC State officials said the most recent death happened Thursday on campus.

We wanted to hear from Triad college students about the stress they're facing and a mental health expert who said college campuses are in crisis.

"On a scale of one to ten, probably a seven," said Mya Daniels-Jones, a student at North Carolina A&T.

"Because it's a 24/7 battle. You're always battling yourself, you're battling your workload, you're battling everything to try to be straightforward," said Randa Branson, a senior at UNCG.

Torri Johnson is a licensed mental health counselor.

"For college campuses, it's really sad that they are experiencing more issues, increasingly mental health concerns, and violence than previous years," said Johnson. "But the truth is it's happening and we are not talking about it."

Students on North Carolina A&T and UNC Greensboro campuses both say accessibility to resources is a huge issue.

"Mental health is a big one currently our student clinics are slammed and there's a pretty big backlog," said Branson.

Johnson said in order to make a difference, we need to increase the visibility of resources.

"You have violence and you have self-harm and in the worst case, which we are starting to see a lot of, is homicide and suicide," Johnson said.