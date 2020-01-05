GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As we all know, May 1 is traditionally the date graduating seniors must choose which college they will attend in the fall.

However, since students are not in school due to COVID-19, Guilford County Schools put out the call for graduates to submit videos announcing their college plans. The videos can be seen on the district’s YouTube channel and will be shared on the district’s other social media platforms and on GCSTV.

According to a release from Guilford County Schools, more than 80 students from 20 high schools submitted videos in honor of College Decision Day on May 1.

“It’s important for our seniors to know that the community celebrates their incredible achievements,” says Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent of schools. “We are proud of the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, and the nation’s colleges and universities will soon learn what we already know: GCS seniors are exceptionally prepared for their futures!”

Student apart of Guilford County Schools class of 2020 will head to North Carolina State University, Morehouse College, Harvard University, the Fashion Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina A&T State University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, Guilford College, UNCG and UNC School of the Arts, just to name a few.

According to Guilford County Schools, Seniors can still complete the FAFSA application for help paying for college and continue to share their college plans on social media with the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar2020.

Other Stories:

'We want them to feel appreciated and loved' | Triad Artist's Mural honoring healthcare workers goes mobile

Thursday real-time coronavirus updates | Gov. Copper optimistic NC will begin to reopen next week

Graham man arrested for 2012 kidnapping, rape