Greensboro College football player's death 'hits hard' for teammate

He was looking forward to playing with him in the Fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro College community is mourning the loss of one of their starting football players.

Police say Shy'heem Clemons died in a shooting Sunday, he was just 19-years-old.

His teammate David Loughry and the rest of the team say playing the game won't be the same without him.

"He was just super fun to be around and he just had that type of personality it doesn't matter if we're in the middle of conditioning in a long meeting he's gonna find a way to put a smile on your face and just a great guy to be with," Loughry said.

Loughry said as soon as Clemons joined the team he became fast friends with everyone. He says he never met a stranger.

"When it came to the team he made sure to be close with everybody and it was always that same you can come to him and talk to him what about anything you want he was a brother to everybody," Loughry said.

Police say someone shot and killed Clemons Sunday at a Mall in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. Police arrested 20-year-old Emillio Robinson for the crime. He's charged with murder and will be in court next week.

Loughry says he was in disbelief when he heard the news.

"Shy was a guy he wasn't going to fight with people he was kind of guy to keep peace with everybody so to hear that this kind of accident happened to him it was it just hit hard," Loughry said.

Hits hard because Loughry says she could see a bright future for Clemons. He says he was one of the best players on the team and he was excited to play with him in the Fall.

"He was going to put up 100+ yards a game with ease and he was going to be one of the biggest contributors to the team this year so to think after all the work he's been put again all he wanted to do was play football and to see that taken away from him it's just that hurt," Loughry said.

As Loughry and his teammates prepare for a season without 'Shy' on the field, they vow to make him proud.