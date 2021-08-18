College student from Yadkin County wins $1 million in North Carolina vaccine lottery

Lilly Fowler from East Bend in Yadkin County is the lucky winner.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the fourth $1 million winner of the North Carolina vaccine lottery.

Lilly Fowler from East Bend in Yadkin County is the lucky winner. Fowler is a college student and in her senior year at NC State University. She said she planned on being frugal with her prize money, but wanted to take her sister on a nice vacation.

Cooper also announced Breelyn Dean, 15, from Garner as the winner of the final scholarship. She is a student-athlete who has a 4.0 GPA.

In early August, Audrey Chavous, 18, of Winston-Salem, was announced the $1 million prize winner. Chavous said she was in “pure shock” when she learned she’d won. She didn’t believe it at first.

“I honestly didn’t think it was a real thing. I first thought it was spam mail,” she said.

She plans to save most of the money, put some toward school, invest some, and give herself a shopping spree.