With this closure, nearly 200 people will be out a job this summer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nearly 200 people in Winston-Salem will lose their jobs this summer.

Collins Aerospace is closing its west point facility. The company says it'll move operations from that site to its other Winston-Salem location and to plant in Northern Ireland.

The facility will close at the end of June.