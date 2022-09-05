Visit a living museum at Colonial Williamsburg | Get Up Getaways

Get an up-close look at what life was like for America's founding generation.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg is the largest living history museum in the country. The historic area is a mile long and a half mile wide -- filled with experiences to connect you with life in Virginia’s 18th century capital.

There are real craftspeople, historical reenactments, military demonstrations and more.

Authentically costumed people, or interpreters, explain what life was like for America’s founding generation.

Walking down the town’s main street is an immersive experience. Some actor-interpreters talk to visitors from an authentic first-person perspective. The experience is meant to give visitors a glimpse into what life was like for those who built America, including enslaved and free African Americans.

While anyone can walk around the main street of Colonial Williamsburg, tickets are needed to enter many of the historical sites. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. They include access to an on-site shuttle.

Blacksmiths, woodworkers and other craftspeople are trained in 18th century techniques to produce goods for cultural institutions across the globe. Visitors can watch the men and women at work while learning about the different trades.

There are two world-class art museums in Colonial Williamsburg. The DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum contains collections of southern furniture, British ceramics and do-it-yourself activities in the Education Studio. The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum is home to one of the largest collections of American folk art.