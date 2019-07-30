GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's new artwork in downtown Greensboro, but in an unlikely place.

The crosswalk on Eugene Street connecting Deep Roots Market and Preyer Brewing Company is filled with colorful bottles.

Volunteers painted them inside the crosswalk.

There are 99 bottles to represent 99 downtown blocks.

PHOTOS: Colorful Crosswalk on Eugene Street SynerG, an organization made up of young professionals dedicated to growing Greensboro's under 40 community, painted a colorful crosswalk downtown on Eugene Street.

SynerG came up with the idea. It's an organization of young professionals dedicated to growing Greensboro's under 40 community.

It's the first of many projects around the city that lets volunteers join.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. sponsored the project.