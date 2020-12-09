The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a part of the city's downtown since 1857.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire responded to an early morning fire at the old Babcock Building off Bull Street.

Columbia Fire officials said the call came in around 6:30 Saturday morning. When crews arrived they found flames coming out of the basement. All hands are on deck as crews continue to fight the flames. The fire was considered a three alarm response.

The large iconic dome and cupola on the top of the building collapsed during the fire, falling down into the building.

According to Columbia Fire, two firefighters have suffered injuries while battling the blaze. One received care on scene and the other was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time who called in the fire or how it started.

This is not the first time the currently abandoned building's had a fire. In December of 2018, a blaze caused damage to the structure. However, crews said at the time the building was salvageable.

The Babcock Building sits on the BullStreet development, a 250 acre site in downtown Columbia that was once the site of the state mental health hospital.

It was set to be turned into a set of luxury apartments. Earlier this year, Virginia based historic renovation specialist Clachan Properties took ownership of the property. Clachan planned to turn the 254,022 square foot building into a 208 unit apartment building. It will feature one, two and three bedroom units and include a pool, dog park, and exercise facility.

The Babcock Building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a part of the city's downtown since 1857. At its peak, it once housed nearly 400 mental patients. All of the patients were removed in 1990, and it later closed for good in 1996.

They are taking serious precautions because of the age of the building. They aren’t sending anyone inside at this time and solely fighting it from the outside. All hands are on deck. @ColaFire @WLTX — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) September 12, 2020

BREAKING: Columbia fire crews are battling flames at the Babcock Building off Bull Street. CFD says it’s all hands on deck @WLTX

Pics are from @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/7G4HMNszGc — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) September 12, 2020

This is a developing story, continue to check this story for updates when more information becomes available.