Video posted on social media shows officer using n-word Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has suspended a police officer without pay who was caught on camera using a racial slur in Columbia's Five Points.

The agency announced they'd taken the action about 12 hours after videos began surfacing online of an officer using the n-word repeatedly.

Police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Chad Walker, who was on patrol in Five Points, entered Bar None, a business there, and found what police say were several violations of the governor’s executive order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol.

Police said when Walker ordered people to leave, a man can be heard on tape calling him a racial slur while leaving the establishment.

The videos online show some of what then happened, with Walker’s repeated the use of the racial slur. A group of people confronted Walker and there was a heated exchange.

The entire incident was captured on Walker’s body-worn camera and citizens’ cell phone video. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he will be releasing the body cam later Sunday.

Columbia Police said in a statement it "sincerely apologizes for the inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior and actions of Sgt. Walker."

Holbrook went on to say that he shares the public’s outrage and frustration regarding the highly offensive and disrespectful incident. Walker Chief Holbrook has taken immediate action and has suspended Sgt. Walker pending the outcome of a disciplinary command review board process which is standard protocol.

“After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department," Holbrook said. "The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable. Our officers are trained to serve as leaders and to deescalate confrontations of potentially volatile situations. Although I am embarrassed and disappointed in the Sergeant’s actions, I was encouraged to see a junior officer intervene and remove Walker from the situation, potentially stopping further escalation.”

Police say they Walker's commanders realized that his actions were inappropriate and quickly did an investigation and review of his body-cam video.

Holbrook said he thank the public and community leaders, especially Building Better Communities, for sharing their concerns about the incident.

"The Columbia Police Department will continue to work to earn the trust of the community that it serves," the statement said. "The actions exhibited last night are not a true representation of the courageous CPD men and women who proudly wear the police uniform. We will be accountable to the public we serve."

We agree. The officer’s behavior is inexcusable and completely inconsistent with what the Columbia Police Department and citizens expect from officers. We are better than his actions. Rest assured that this incident is under investigation by South Region Command. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 30, 2020