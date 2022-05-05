Wake Forest University to hold commencement ceremony Monday

Due to Wake Forest University's commencement ceremony, there will be some road closures and detours.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University will be closed to traffic for its commencement ceremony on Monday, May 16, from 5:30 a.m. until the ceremony ends around noon.

CNN host and Dream Corps founder, Van Jones, will deliver Wake Forest University's commencement address.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Commencement parking passes and tickets are required to enter campus and attend the event. Passes and tickets are reserved for graduates and their guests. Those without commencement parking passes will not be allowed to enter the campus.

Traffic near the University's entrances on Reynolda Road, Polo Road and University Parkway is likely to be heavy.

Anyone not attending the commencement ceremony should plan to take alternate routes around campus.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, located on 2825 University Parkway, and will begin at 9:30 a.m.

A live stream webcast of the ceremony will be available on the University's commencement website.