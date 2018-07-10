NAGS HEAD, NC (AP) - Commissioners in a North Carolina town have cut the power to electric ride-sharing scooters .

News outlets report officials in Nags Head voted unanimously to ban the scooters, citing safety concerns and a lack of oversight by ride-sharing companies that place the scooters in communities.

Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon said at Wednesday's meeting that representatives of electric scooter companies "seem to be really resistant to the idea of coming to the table first," meaning they never work with local government officials on developing rules and regulations before the companies put the scooters in communities.

The town's planning board also said the scooters would be a hazard on the beach road or the bypass because they reach speeds of 15 mph to 20 mph (24 km/h to 32 km/h).

