BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — The litter at Belews Lake has been a hot topic in the Triad all summer long, and now something's being done about it.

The community around Belews Lake has teamed up to host the first ever Community Clean-Up Day at Belews Lake.

Some of the organizations that sent volunteers to this event include Duke Energy, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Stokes and Surry Incident Alerts, Clayton Heating & Cooling, Karen's Upscale House Cleaning, Professional Carpet Systems, various Boy Scout troops and local fire departments.

Groups of volunteers were assigned to three different areas to gather the garbage, starting at the Piney Bluff Boat Access.

Duke Energy provided the trash bags and gloves for the volunteers. Community Member Bobby Clayton, one of the event organizers, explained the importance of cleaning up the area. "We want to keep the area clean. People and wildlife can be injured by trash and garbage left by others. We care about our community and the legacy we are leaving for our children."

Families who visit Belews Lake, right off Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County, say they've noticed trash steadily piling up over this summer.

