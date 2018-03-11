CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Family and friends of Bobby McKeithen, the student shot and killed by a classmate at Butler High School Monday will say their final goodbyes Saturday to the 16-year-old at a homegoing service in Charlotte.

Related: 'He did not deserve to be shot and killed at school': Mom of murdered student speaks

Police said McKeithen was shot and killed by fellow Butler student Jatwan Cuffie Monday during an altercation when Cuffie pulled out a gun and shot McKeithen once in the side.

Visitation began at 12 p.m. and the funeral service started at 1 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church at 1600 Clanton Road in Charlotte.

A line of people went out the door most of the morning for the visitation.

Sheriff elect Gary McFadden gave a speech against drama and about not being a part of drama.

Pat Cotham, a member of the Mecklenburg County Commission calling on students at Butler High School to be a part of the solution "You have to care for each other. You have all been traumatized by this."

Cotham also called for new hashtags such as #ButlerCares, #ButlerLoves, #ButlerLovesBobby.

John Legrand the principal of Butler High School “I want you to know I am completely heartbroken about what happened on our campus. Above all we are going to miss Bobby."

Legrand also said "We are going to use this to cause a positive change at Butler High School...we have no choice. Like I told our students as they returned Thursday 'enough is enough.'"

Anna O'Connell a special friend of Bobby McKeithen delivered a powerful eulogy as she reflected on their friendship "You taught me what being in love really feels like."

Mario S. Black of the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury challenged the media to change the narrative "I challenge the news media here today to help change the negative narrative that has been written."

McKeithen will be laid to rest on Monday, November 5 in New Bern, N.C.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the McKeithen family cover funeral and burial expenses. The fundraiser has already raised over $16,000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC