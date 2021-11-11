'It's devastating' | Yadkin County grieves the loss of two students in one week

Two students from different schools in Yadkin County were killed last week: one in a shooting, the other in a car crash.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The Yadkin County community is grieving after the death of two young students in one week: a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Eleven-year-old Madison Styers, a fifth-grader at Courtney Elementary School was killed in a car crash on November 1. A few days later, on November 4, 17-year-old Norah Smitherman, a Forbush High School senior, was shot to death at a home in Yadkinville.

"It’s rare to lose a student, but to lose two in one week, it’s devastating for so many," said Todd Martin, the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools.

Smitherman was shot at a home on Gospel Way Church Road in Yadkinville. Police initially responded to reports of an accidental shooting, but on Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder. The superintendent said the suspect is also a Forbush High School student.

"Second-degree murder is the equivalent of first-degree murder without premeditation and deliberation," said Jason Keith, an attorney with Keith & Associates in Greensboro. "What that means is that there is no planning, there is no lying in wait, it’s usually highly reckless conduct that a person engages in that results in the death of another."

Keith says, if convicted, the 17-year-old suspect could face 5 to 30 years in prison, depending on his criminal record and if he is tried as an adult. Right now, he is in juvenile custody and is due back in court next week.

Smitherman was noted for her academic success, school officials said she was a straight-A student, a member of the National Honor Society, and Beta Club.

"You hear about an almost perfect student and Norah comes to mind," said Martin. "When you think about it, just what you would want in a fantastic young person, she was it."

Smitherman's celebration of life was Thursday morning. You can read her obituary here.