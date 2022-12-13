Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire

Fire investigators said the three children were all under five years old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday.

All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.

Lots of people are hoping to find some way to take care of the family for the holidays. Allen Myers is a neighbor and said he's talked to people about it.

"People have been driving up and down the street wanting to know (how to help). That's what the community is supposed to do," Myers said.

Myers said he was home at the time of the fire and first noticed something was wrong when he heard the children's mother screaming.

"I saw the fire coming out of her kids' room in the back and I was like, oh my God," Myers said. "We ran and was trying to get in the house but when we open the door the fire was just like whoosh it just got worse."

Investigators said the mother is expected to recover. Three older siblings were at school when the fire started.

Loved ones like Essie Moffitt are still trying to figure out what they need.

"They lost everything," Moffitt said.

Moffitt is the older siblings' grandmother. She said they will live with her until further notice, while their mother grieves.

"I love her just like a child of mine and I just want what's best for her and the children that's what I'm here for," Moffitt said.

She said all of the family's belongings were lost in the fire.

The older children are in need mainly of clothing items and toiletries like body wash and soap.

"Of course, they need shoes, clothes," Moffitt said. "They wear school uniforms and need navy blue bottoms and red, white or blue shirts."

Moffitt said their school donated food as well.

"I've never been through stuff like this before. I am a giver. It's hard for me to receive but what goes around comes around," Moffitt said.