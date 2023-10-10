Winston-Salem community helps find victim's attacker

Winston-Salem police say they want businesses to register their security cameras so they can expand their crime-fighting efforts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: A woman bravely came forth wanting to share her story as a victim of an assault.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. said the past few months of policing in the city have been rough.

"There's no secret that we've had over the last couple of months, Chief Penn said. "We've had some high-profile crimes."

He said surveillance technology helps the police department solve crimes. All businesses within the city can register their security cameras to connect them with the city's real-time crime center.

"It is sharing you're not turning over to your sharing that camera that footage," he added.

The push for community support comes a month after people helped police solve a high-profile crime within hours.

Business owner, Cookie Johnson shared her story after surviving the assault that happened at her shop.

"When he came in, he asked me if I sold clothing, and I said no," Johnson said. I keep my door open because I want people to know they're welcome here."



Cookie Johnson said she was attacked at her shop, a place she's felt safe for nearly 50 years. She said a task that may seem simple to most is now haunting her.

"I was cleaning my house and I wanted to clean the bathroom," Johnson explained. "I'm having trouble with bathroom areas, especially in my own shop since that's where the assault took place. So, it's difficult at times for me to go to those areas."

Police charged Bryon Martin with rape and kidnapping. Johnson said she's thankful people in the community helped police find a suspect.

"As a community, we all stick together," Johnson shared. "This is a commercial community. I think it's the best."

Winston-Salem police said sharing your feed can not only solve crimes but save lives.

"Get connected," Chief Penn said, "Share your feed with the police department. As a police department, we respect privacy as much as you do."

Johnson said she will continue to hold down her storefront and plans to keep going strong for the next three years, to celebrate 50 years.

