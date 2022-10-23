Community holds benefit in honor of Katie Bishop, who was killed by her roommate

Family members and friends held a benefit in Bishop's honor, they say to raise money to give her a proper burial.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A community came together in Randleman to show love and support for family and friends of Katie Bishop.

Bishop was killed a week and a half ago in her apartment and found stabbed to death in her bedroom closet.

“It’s just a tragedy that she’s just gone just way too soon," Keith Bishop, Katie's ex-husband said.

Friends and family showed up to Kamikaze's Tavern in Randleman Sunday for a benefit in honor of Katie.

“It’s a huge shock I still think a lot of people are trying to grasp what has happened,” Kamikaze's Tavern owner Isaac Bennett said. "I don’t think it’s really hit the community as greatly as it’s going to, I’ve talked to a lot of people that just say 'I hope I wake up I hope this was just a dream I hope this is just a nightmare'."

Tuesday, Oct. 11 police were asked to check on Katie at her apartment on Reece Court.

When they arrived, they found her body inside a closet where she had been beaten and stabbed to death.

26-year-old David Alexandro Rosales is facing a murder charge in Katie's death.

Family members, friends and even Keith are all left with unanswered questions.

"It hits home when it’s someone close to you and I know Katie touch so many lives, you ask why," Keith said. "She was always a sweetheart and she had the biggest spirit for anyone and for me personally I’m going to miss that."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.