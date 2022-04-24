Law enforcement community honors NC trooper killed during a traffic stop in January

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The law enforcement community gathered Sunday afternoon to remember State Trooper John Horton, who died in the line of duty in January.
Back the Blue North Carolina gave a check for $92,000 and memorial plaques to the family of John Horton, in addition to a memorial plaque donated to the State Highway Patrol.
Officials previously said John Horton after his brother, fellow officer Trooper James Horton, lost control of his car during a traffic stop in Rutherford County and hit him.
John Horton was a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina Highway Patrol and left behind a wife and six kids.
Back the Blue North Carolina said through website sales and donations, a total of $91,174.86 was raised. The organization then rounded it up to an even $92,000.
"It is a mere show of giving compared to what Trooper Horton sacrificed for his community and it will never heal the pain left behind, but we hope it will help provide the family with some financial help during this stressful time," Back The Blue NC said in a Facebook post. "As long as we have our brave men and women of law enforcement, we will always stand ready to give back to those willing to give their all."