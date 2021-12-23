x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

NICU babies sport Christmas sweaters at an Indiana community hospital

Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Delaware Trail Elementary School helped make the costumes for the babies.

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, and students at a Brownsburg elementary school helped make sure babies in the NICU at Community Hospital North didn't miss out on the fun.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Delaware Trail Elementary School made the costumes with the help of art teacher Suzanne Rietdorf. In addition to the sweaters, the students made sweater ornaments that said "a special gift of warmth and joy" on the back for the hospital.

Click here to see all the babies in their sweaters.

Ugly Christmas sweater contest at Community Hospital North

1 / 4
Community Health Network
Babies in the NICU at Community Hospital North sport Christmas sweaters made by students at Delaware Trail Elementary School in Brownsburg.

MORE: Countdown to Christmas - Children's Museum Santa

Related Articles

In Other News

Last minute shoppers: Here’s a look at what’s left on the shelves in Greensboro