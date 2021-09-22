Over 600 jobs available in Triad. Find out how to apply

x
This Thursday Hanes Mall will be hosting a job fair with more than 600 positions available for job seekers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —

Thursday multiple businesses in the Winston-Salem area will be at Hanes Mall for a community job fair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Over 20 businesses will be at the fair, including Allied Universal + Security, Harris Teeter, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

In response to employee shortages, the companies are looking to fill more than 600 local positions ranging from full-time, part-time, to management opportunities. 

Thursday job seekers can head to Hanes Mall near Belk Court on the lower-level north side of the building starting at 10 a.m. Applicants should have their resumes printed out and be prepared for interviews. 