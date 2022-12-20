Greensboro pallet homes to be placed on special needs baseball field

In winter months, Pomona Park is mostly used by neighborhood kids, but in the spring it's the home of Challenger baseball.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is no doubt Greensboro's new pallet shelters will do a lot of good for the homeless community, however, the leaders of a special needs baseball league worry it could impact their season.

City workers are busy putting the final touches on 30 pallet shelters that should house about 60 people in Pomona Park.

The Arc of Greensboro organizes Challenger baseball which is a league for people with special needs.

Jim Whiting is Arc's board president. Whiting worries the shelters could damage the outfield and impact the start of the next season.

"If there are bare spots and muddy spots and a lot of them, then thinking that can be repaired in a couple of weeks, I think is a little bit optimistic," Whiting expressed.

Whiting explained both the outfield and the diamond are specialized and level to make it easier for players who are relatively unstable to play on.

The city installed a fence around the diamond to protect the padding and give kids room to play on it during the winter.

Tony Powell with the City of Greensboro said they plan to break down the shelters by mid-March and take care of any trouble areas by the end of March.

Whiting said the next season of Challenger baseball is set to start around April 15th.

"We want to get everything off the field in time, so we can fix any parts of the grass, re-seed it, get it flat, and be sure that it's ready," said Powell.