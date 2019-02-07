FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Trash is piling up at Belews Lake, and the community wants to do something about it.

On July 13, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is hosting a group cleanup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Groups will be assigned to three different areas to collect garbage.

Duke Energy will provide trash bags and gloves.

Just last month, families who enjoy fishing the lake complained about the trash steadily piling up.

Some of them said the trash was the worst they've seen in a long time.