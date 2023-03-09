Community pulls together to provide resources for ABSS parents needing childcare

With ongoing mold remediation in progress throughout Alamance-Burlington School System, parents are faced with finding another week of unexpected childcare.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another week of mold cleanup in Alamance-Burlington Schools means another week of parents finding unexpected childcare.

Yesterday, the district to push school back, for a second time.

Students are now expected to start the school year on September 11th.

"Our children aren’t going back to school, our parents need to go to work, our businesses need to operate, and we have a lot of community support for a business here so we would like to give back," said Erica Smith, owner of Icaac’s Martial Arts in Burlington.

Typically, by this time of year, they would be mainly offering after school care.

With parents left with little options, they’re making sure that their doors remain open.

"They are confused, they’re frustrated, they’re stressed out, and I don’t blame him. If I had a child in the school system at it would be that way. But, unfortunately do not so I am capable of helping everybody else who does," said Smith.

"What we heard the first week was, we didn’t have as many, but I was told by several parents if this goes out longer, there’s going to be a lot more desperation and we’re starting to see that. This week alone or numbers have just shot right up," said Rev. Randy Orwig with Elon Community Church.

He says they are also doing what they can for parents.

They’ve brought their youth leaders together for a summer camp-style program for local students.

"We have a lot of creativity, a lot of different activities. It’s not replacement for school. It’s just a time to be here and it’s a safe space. That’s what we are trying to create," said Rv. Orwig.

Ongoing remediation efforts in so many schools, both Smith and Reverend Orwig question if this will be the last change parents face… before finally reaching the first day of school.

"Very concerned about those who don’t find a safe space, maybe even being at home by themselves, I’m very concerned about that and I think we all should be concerned about that," said Rev. Orwig.

"We’re not going anywhere if our parents need us in our kids need to be here and they need a safe place to be, so much to learn were there waiting for this than absolutely. We are ready and said to go for whatever is needed whether it’s this week or another week or whatever comes forward," said Smith.

There is limited space remaining at Isaac's Martial Arts and Elon Community Church.