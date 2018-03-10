GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Two community organizations are working together to rebuild a Greensboro woman's home that was damaged by April's tornado.

Emma Long has lived in her home on South English Street for the last 35 years, but she was forced out by the tornado.

Long was in her bedroom when the tornado hit her neighborhood.

"I thought it was just a regular thunderstorm." Long said.

That mistake could have been deadly.

"I was standing there and I just looked and in a few minutes that whole wall was off." Long said.

Two trees came crashing through the room leaving a gaping hole. Long, her daughter and granddaughter ran downstairs and rode out the storm in a closet not knowing what would happen next.

Long said she had to be strong.

Two trees come crashing onto the home.

The wall of the bedroom was ripped away.

"I wasn't afraid and I was calm and I was trying to keep everybody else calm."

There is now extensive damage to the home, that has yet to be repaired. The roof needs to be fixed, as well as two external walls that were torn off, among other things.

Jim Sandknop works for Community Housing Solutions. His team along with the Greensboro Builders Association are working to repair Long's home. The money to fix the home came from community donations.

"So we are going to give her a home that is actually better than before the tornado. So it's kind of a blessing to be working for Miss Emma Long because she's lived here for so long," Sandknop said.

Long says she is grateful to everyone who is helping rebuild her home.

"I just feel good. I feel hopeful, and I'm just proud that there are going around helping people." Long said.

Community Housing Solutions is also working to rebuild 49 other homes for those impacted by the tornado. They have raised $200,000 for the work thanks to community donations, but say they will need another $200,000 to finish the work.

If you would like to donate money or volunteer, head over to Community Housing Solutions's website.

