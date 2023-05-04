Building the Village Campaign: Community activists launch a response to violence in Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — D.O.P.E and the Greensboro NAACP Education Committee are taking an initiative to address curbing violence in three Guilford County Schools.
Data presented by these committees show that GCS school violence referrals in high school alone have gone up 66 % since the pandemic ended.
The committee says they're focusing on three high schools, Dudley, Andrews, and Smith to address things such as:
- Stimulate Attendance
- Promote parental involvement in education
- Evaluate local conditions that may affect minority groups
- Support the school district's efforts to address the issues
On April 17, the committee is launching its first Campaign Pep Rally and Information Session at Peeler Recreation Center at 6 p.m.
What is D.O.P.E?
DOPE was created in 2022 by fathers, particularly black fathers, who resist the narratives of absence from their children's lives. D.O.P.E aka Dads Organizing for Public Education, fathers, coaches, mentors, educators, and leaders are building better futures through community building and actively engaging in public education advocacy.
They work to build a better Greensboro for our children through education. DOPE is here to illuminate what—mentors, coaches, educators, and leaders in our communities—all organized to progressively impact Guilford County’s public education.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.