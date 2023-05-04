Building the Village Campaign: Community activists launch a response to violence in Guilford County Schools

D.O.P.E and the Greensboro NAACP partnered up to address how to curb violence in Guilford County Schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — D.O.P.E and the Greensboro NAACP Education Committee are taking an initiative to address curbing violence in three Guilford County Schools.

Data presented by these committees show that GCS school violence referrals in high school alone have gone up 66 % since the pandemic ended.

The committee says they're focusing on three high schools, Dudley, Andrews, and Smith to address things such as:

Stimulate Attendance

Promote parental involvement in education

Evaluate local conditions that may affect minority groups

Support the school district's efforts to address the issues

On April 17, the committee is launching its first Campaign Pep Rally and Information Session at Peeler Recreation Center at 6 p.m.

What is D.O.P.E?

DOPE was created in 2022 by fathers, particularly black fathers, who resist the narratives of absence from their children's lives. D.O.P.E aka Dads Organizing for Public Education, fathers, coaches, mentors, educators, and leaders are building better futures through community building and actively engaging in public education advocacy.

They work to build a better Greensboro for our children through education. DOPE is here to illuminate what—mentors, coaches, educators, and leaders in our communities—all organized to progressively impact Guilford County’s public education.

