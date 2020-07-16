Community shows outpouring of love, support to Randolph County Deputies

One letter, written by a little girl named Karmen, said “Dear police officers, thank you for keeping our city safe. If there is a monster, I know I can call you.”

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — At a time when it might seem police officers don’t have a lot of support, some people in Randolph County are making sure that’s not true.

They’re showing their support through food and donations – and a lot of it!

Ever since anti-police protests erupted across the country in early June, people in Randolph County have been stopping by the sheriff’s office with donations, according to Amanda Varner, Public Information Officer with the sheriff’s office.

Some bring food, others bring WWJD bracelets and stuffed animals for kids who might interact with deputies.

Over the last several weeks, the sheriff’s office has also received anonymous donations of grab-n-go food. They’ve even enjoyed fresh-baked cookies from Golden Corral.

Adults and kids alike have written letters to deputies to let them know they’re praying for them.

One letter, written by a little girl named Karmen, said “Dear police officers, thank you for keeping our city safe. If there is a monster, I know I can call you.”

Varner said people in the community have even paid for deputies’ meals when they see them at restaurants.

“The officers really appreciate it,” said Varner. “It does mean a lot.”