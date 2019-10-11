HIGH POINT, N.C. — 16-year-old Aimee Green is still being treated at Brenner Children's Hospital from burns she received during a science classroom experiment, her parents say.

Friends of the family o five say it has been a hard time for them, but the outpouring of prayers and support shows their community has their back.

A meal train has been set up for meal donations for the Green family by their close friend Kim Burgess.

"Within hours, I was getting texts left and right from my friends, ‘What can we do to help? What can I do?’" Burgess shared. "I said, you know what? Let’s just make the meal train, that’s one thing less the family has to worry about."

Another friend of the family, Angel Putnam, is asking that cards of support, love and inspiration be sent to Aimee to the Pigtails & Crewcuts salon at 1615 Westover Terrace in Greensboro.

"Her heart is golden, her personality infectious," Putnam shared with WFMY. "She loves children and even worked in our Winston-Salem location helping with birthday parties."

"We are simply asking you place a card in the mail, handmade, hand drawn, inspirational, funny...whatever your heart calls to," she added.

Josh Osborne and his wide Leanna started a t-shirt fundraiser for the family. They've set a goal of selling 25 and all of the benefits go to the Green family.

"They are the kind of people that will literally give you the shirt off their back," Osborne said in an interview with WFMY. "That’s been since day one, since I’ve known them."

"If there’s anything that we can do as her family and friends, it’s to try and take care of them because they take care of so many." Burgess added. "They’re the first to step up an offer help."

