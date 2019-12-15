MEBANE, N.C. — Whiskey Sowers is hosting a special benefit for a family that lost their home and vehicle in a house fire in Mebane on October 14th.

Unfortunately, the family did not have insurance to replace all that was damaged during the fire.

Thankfully, however, Tyler and Catherine Stokes were able to get their two young children David and Scarlett to safety during the incident.

In order to help raise funds for the family and alleviate some of the financial burdens, the community is stepping up in a huge way!

A post from Whiskey Sowers Facebook read “United we can make a difference for Tyler, Catherine, David, and Scarlett. So, please join us for food, festivities, and live entertainment provided by Alamance Counties' most talented musicians!”

The benefit is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m and will feature live music, raffles, food, and more!

RELATED: 21-year-old dies following shooting in Greensboro

RELATED: Burlington shelter giving out hundreds of bikes, toys, and free meals to families

RELATED: 'Our lives are gonna change' | NC Man texts wife after $ 1 Millon lottery win