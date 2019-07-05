REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Since 2015, five different companies, including MillerCoors and other big names like Ball Corp and ITG Brands have left Rockingham County.

In total, 860 jobs were cut, with Miller making up a large sum of the losses by 520.

This afternoon North Carolina's Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland is announcing an economic development project in Rockingham County, which could bring even more jobs.

20 new companies have based camp in the county since 2013, according to data WFMY News 2 received from county government.

Here's a quick breakdown of when the companies came and how many jobs were announced:

2013

Southern Finishing: 11

Amcor: 30

Loparex: 12

Ruger: 473

2014:

Gildan: 16

2015:

Karastan/Mowk: 105

Innofa: 5

2016:

Blow Molded Solutions: 44

Glass Dynamics: 5

NTE Energy: 25 full-time/300 during construction

Unifi Repreve: 87

2017:

Plastic Revolutions: 35

Smith Carolina: 10

TigerTek: 4

Bridgestone Aircraft Tire: 5

2018:

Sanritsu: 24

Albaad: 302

Southern Finishing: 5

2019:

SANS Technical Fibers: 25

Speedline Corp:10

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more information about the economic development in Rockingham County today.