GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County is under a stay-at-home order. You're only allowed to leave your house for essential reasons, and local leaders want to know if you see businesses violating that order.

They've created an online form to report people and places to be investigated.

On Saturday, three men were arrested while protesting outside an abortion clinic in Greensboro, while another was given a citation.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the men are from a religious group called Love Life which is based in Charlotte.

Police say the men traveled from the Charlotte-area to stage their protest at the abortion clinic.

A Facebook video shows police trying repeatedly to warn the men to leave and follow the stay-at-home order. When the men refused, the officers charged them.

Greensboro Police say the men engaged in what's considered non-essential travel under the stay-at-home act. Police say the group willfully violated the order.

The men are the first in the City of Greensboro to be charged for violating the stay-at-home order.

