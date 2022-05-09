Complaint filed against Guilford Co. Commissioners claim they violated state election laws promoting school bond referendum

A complaint filed by county commissioner candidate, Alan Branson accuses the board of violating state election laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features GCS representatives discussing the school bond referendum on April 27.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is calling for an investigation into Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners after a complaint was filed about the $1.7 billion school bond referendum.

A complaint filed by a county commissioner candidate, Alan Branson, accuses the board of violating state election laws in terms of how the board promoted it, according to the Guilford County GOP. Branson, a Republican, is a former Guilford County Commissioner. His complaint alleges the current county government is using public funds to disseminate biased information regarding the bond and its costs to the public among other allegations. Robinson would like the state auditor, treasurer, and Attorney General to investigate the allegations.

“These are serious allegations that require an investigation. The inappropriate use of my - and other Guilford County residents' tax dollars to buy advertising to persuade voters should not be happening. Guilford County taxpayers deserve to know how our tax dollars are being spent and how the referendum may affect tax increases on individuals,” Robinson said.

The Guilford County Board of Elections is expected to discuss the allegations Tuesday during a meeting.