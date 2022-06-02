Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro to hold Zoom Thursday night

People in Northeast Greensboro are taking matters into their own hands with a meeting Thursday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Food deserts, recreation center improvements, and crime are all top concerns in the city of Greensboro.

People in Northeast Greensboro are taking matters into their own hands with a meeting Thursday night.

WFMY’s Itinease McMiller spoke to Councilwoman Goldie Wells about the impacts of the group and where you can go to learn more.

Something as simple as a quality grocery store is a top concern.

Those living on the Northeast of Greensboro have simply Family Dollar to rely on for their everyday needs.

The term “food desert” has for years been attached to the Northside but concerned citizens are working to change that.

The issue has been brought to city leaders and has successfully attracted two new businesses to the renaissance shops off Phillips Avenue.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is also a newer resource available to families in need.

A focus on safety is something the concerned citizens say is always at the forefront in their meetings.

“The larceny and car break-ins have gone up. Even though we hear about gunshot wounds we did not have as many fatalities as we have in the past. When the officer talks to us she gives us the real facts and safety tips. A lot of these things happen because folks won't lock their cars,” City Councilwoman Goldie Wells said.

Wells said the threat of crime could go down if young people are trained for manufacturing jobs like Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad.

She also believes forming strong neighborhood groups will make for a better city.