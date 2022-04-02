Concerns remain for people allowed to return home following Winston Weaver facility fire

The evacuation zone was reduced from one mile to 660 feet Thursday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With the fire under control, the focus turned to helping neighbors Friday.

Many are still unsettled about going back home. The Winston Weaver Fertilizer factory still smolders days after it caught fire.

The memories are still fresh for the Patrick family.

"I just remember stepping out of the car and seeing the debris falling and thinking this is serious," Keeshon Patrick said.

The family of three was among 6,500 people told to evacuate their homes, for fear of an explosion earlier this week.

For now, they're only going back to pick things up even though they got the all-clear to return.

"I do miss my bed but there's just the fear of the smoke and the water and of course our little puppy, we're fearful for her," Willie Patrick Jr. said.

They're grateful they can stay with Wille Patrick's sister, Sharon Johnson.

She runs a behavioral health agency that is also close to the factory.

"We lost some patients that needed to come here for the medication management and we also have patients they needed to come here for therapy and they couldn't do the zoom because they are just not equipped to do it," Johson said.

Her patients most affected include four people she said have intellectual disabilities and live in a group home near the site.

"This is very different for them," Johnson said. "Consistency is key with this population and we've basically taking them out of their home."

Those residents will stay in a hotel one more night before returning Saturday.

Johnson and the Patricks still aren't sure when they will feel safe in the neighborhood again but they're glad the worst of the danger is gone.

"No one in Winston-Salem lost lives so that's something to be grateful for," Willie Patrick Jr. said.