WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County resident who recently attended the 'Millennium Tour 2020' featuring performing artists Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti and others, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Wake County, the person was symptomatic while attending the event and attended the concert from 8:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, to midnight Saturday, March 14. The person had floor seats in Section 5 but moved throughout the crowd during the show.

“Because the crowd was so mobile, it would be very difficult to determine who came within six feet of the affected person for 10 minutes or more,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “If you went to the show and spent time on the floor, you may be at risk of exposure.”

The Wake County Public Health Division has now set up a special information line for people who attended the concert or worked at PNC Arena on March 13. Affected Wake County residents can call 919- 857-9375.

In addition, Wake County is also emailing anyone who bought tickets to the concert to inform them about the situation and advise them on steps being taken in lieu of the incident.

According to the release, the county does not believe anyone at PNC Arena outside of the above-mentioned timeframe was at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Millenium Tour 2020 show promoters have now rescheduled upcoming tour dates in response to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

