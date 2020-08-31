Concord 19-year-old drowns in Rowan County

The victim has been identified as Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, a Concord 19-year-old who attended Carolina Christian College.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 19-year-old from Concord has died after the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said he drowned at the Balfour Quarry.

RCSO said they responded to 510 Balfour Quarry Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a possible drowning. The caller told 911 that his friend went into the water and didn't come back up.

Several first responder teams arrived at the scene to search for the 19-year-old. Once there, first responders met three males who were friends of the drowning victim. The three told first responders that they arrived around 2:15 p.m. and walked to the quarry area to swim.

They told first responders they heard about the quarry from other friends. The Balfour Quarry is private property with a locked gate and several postings indicating no trespassing.

Emergency responders and rescue squad drivers searched for the body of the 19-year-old, which was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. in about 33 feet of water.

The victim has been identified as Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, a Concord 19-year-old who attended Carolina Christian College. His family has been notified.

RCSO said since the quarry was private property with a locked gate and several postings, the three individuals there were charged on citation for second-degree trespassing. All three have a court date on October 6.

The three charged are all Concord residents: 18-year-old Alexander Hernandez, 20-year-old David Martinez, and 21-year-old Luis Munoz.

First responders that assisted include RCSO deputies, units from the Granite Quarry Police Department, Rockwell Police Department, Rowan County EMS, Rockwell Rural Fire Department, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.