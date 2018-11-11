GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- The Triad is in deep mourning after the loss of fallen officer Jared William Franks.

Related: Greensboro Officer Dies From Car Collision During Robbery Investigation

Franks, 24, died Saturday when his car collided with another police car responding to a robbery call near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road in Greensboro.

Related: What We Know About Jared Franks, First Greensboro Police Officer To Die On-Duty In 17 Years

Several have shared their condolences for Franks via social media and official statements.

This tweet came from Mayor Nancy Vaughn. Along with her condolences, she acknowledged the great scarifies that first responders make every day in order to keep us all safe.

Last night GPD lost an officer and another was injured in the line of duty. My condolences go out to their families and friends. The days ahead will be difficult. Our first responders are second to none. They put themselves at risk to protect our safety everyday. @GreensboroPD pic.twitter.com/UFsVNuArQA — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) November 11, 2018

The UNC Greensboro Police paid their condolences via Facebook with the post below.

Congressman Mark Walker paid his respects to the fallen officer by offering prayer for Franks family and the Greensboro Police Department.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of our young police officers. I spoke with Chief Wayne Scott last night following the incident. Please join me in praying for his family and the @GreensboroPD during this time of loss. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) November 11, 2018

The City of Greensboro Fire Department let the Greensboro Police Department know that they are not alone during this tragic time stating on Facebook... "Our thoughts are with our GPD family during this difficult time."

Guilford County Sheriff-elect Danny Rogers also offered condolences through a statement:

I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of members of the Greensboro Police Department as they mourn the loss of one their own last night. Chief Scott and the members of your department have my prayers and unwavering support now and forthcoming.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY