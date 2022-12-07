Power lines downed after crash on W. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro

W. Cone Blvd between Holly Dr. and Dellwood Dr. will be shut down until further notice. Police are urging drivers to use caution if traveling in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash caused power lines to fall.

Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of Cone Boulevard will be shut down between Holly Drive and Dellwood Drive until further notice.

Officers said there are no injuries reported.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution or use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

