Power lines downed after crash on W. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash caused power lines to fall.
Greensboro police said all westbound lanes of Cone Boulevard will be shut down between Holly Drive and Dellwood Drive until further notice.
Officers said there are no injuries reported.
Drivers are asked to proceed with caution or use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.