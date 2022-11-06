30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raises more than $88,000

Cone Health said the money raised provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raised $88,037.40 in the fight against breast cancer.

“I am always delighted that so many people in our community come here to support local women find and survive breast cancer,” said Susan Pedaline, DNP, chief nursing officer, Moses Cone Hospital and vice president, Cone Health Maternal-Child Service.

Pedaline said a lack of resources shouldn’t keep women from getting a potentially live saving mammogram.

Officials said money raised at the Women’s Only supports local women.

Cone Health Cancer Center treated 978 women with breast cancer just last year.

The funds also help with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups, according to Cone Health officials.

“We are very good at treating breast cancer at Cone Health Cancer Center. But treating the body is not enough,” said Cindy Johnson, RN, executive director, nursing and lab services, Cone Health, outpatient oncology. “Providing support, connecting women with others who have been down the path they are traveling, all of that is hugely important and a big part of what the Women’s Only makes possible.”

