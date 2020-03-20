GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health has made the decision to close its coronavirus COVID-19 drive-thru collection site.

The hospital said due to the coronavirus pandemic it has resulted in increased use of equipment that’s needed to protect their patients and staff.

“The same protective gear used at the collection site is also used in our hospitals. To protect our staff and hospitalized patients, we have made this difficult decision,” says Bruce Swords, MD, PhD, chief physician executive, Cone Health. “We have to be able to protect the most critically ill patients and those who provide their care.”

Cone Health closed the drive-thru collection site that’s located at 300 East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. However, the center could reopen when additional supplies become available.

The hospital said people who have COVID-19 symptoms who come to Cone Health emergency departments could be assessed in triage tents outside entrances. If they have severe symptoms they’ll be admitted to the hospital for care. If not, they’ll be sent home to self-quarantine and recover.

