Cone Health could get COVID-19 vaccine next week

Cone Health said it's hoping to receive 1,000 doses in Phase One. Those first doses will go to health care workers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is preparing to receive the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine next week.

Cone Health will get a helping hand with storing Pfizer's vaccine thanks to High Point University. The University will send an ultra cold freezer to Moses Cone Hospital Wednesday to store those doses.

"I'm hopeful that we will get at least, or close to a thousand doses," Dr. Deanne Brooks said.

Brooks is Cone Health's Chief Pharmacy Officer and said that freezer can hold about 975 doses of the vaccine before they're given out in Phase One of the state's vaccine distribution plan.

"The first phase will be distributed to employees who are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID 19," Brooks said.

Between 100,000 and 117,000 doses will go to healthcare workers like those at Cone Health.

"Our Health at Work team will vaccinate our employees similar to what we do with our flu vaccine," Brooks said.

Next, will come long term care staff and residents along with other groups.

State health officials said it could take weeks to finish Phase One, but the vaccine will be free to all North Carolinians.