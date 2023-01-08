Cone Health takes action after a security guard was caught on camera pushing a man with a cane down to the floor

A Triad hospital is taking action after a video shows a security guard pushing an older man with a cane to the ground.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro hospital took action after a video showed a security guard pushing an older man with a cane down to the ground Tuesday.

Cone Health officials said the guard no longer works there.

WFMY News 2 viewer Deon Miller shared the video. It showed what appeared to be a security guard arguing in the lobby of the emergency room at Moses Cone Hospital.

We muted the audio due to the swearing in it.

In the video, you see the security guard directing the man to leave and then you see the man turn around.

Then, the video showed the security guard grabbing the man by his backpack, pushing him forward with force.

The man and security guard both fall to the ground toward the exit door. The guard gets up, stands over the man, and again directs him to leave.

You see the older gentleman stand up before a Greensboro police officer approached him, according to Miller.

They stand in the doorway for several seconds before the video ends.

Cone Health sent WFMY News 2 a statement following this incident:

"This video does not reflect cone health's values of caring and compassion and for that we are sorry. We are seeking to contact the gentleman involved in the incident in our emergency department this morning to offer a personal apology. The security guard is no longer employed by cone health."

