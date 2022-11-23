Cone Health knits holiday-themed caps for infants

Volunteers at Cone Health bring joy with hand knit caps for the infants at the Women’s & Children’s Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health brings in the holiday season with a cute gift for its tiniest patients, handmade knitted hats.

Volunteers at Cone Health's Women’s & Children’s Center made holiday-themed handmade knitted caps ranging from turkeys to pumpkins for their newborns.

As the weather gets colder, it's the perfect way to keep the babies warm and in the holiday spirit.

