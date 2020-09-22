Cone Health to give employees time off to vote

Cone Health officials said they're taking steps to make the organization more voter friendly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health officials said they don't want schedules to keep their employees from voting.

According to a news release, it's taking steps to allow its 13,000 employees to vote.

Employees can ask for two hours to head to the polls on election day or two hours during early voting. That time can also be used to drop off an absentee ballot. Requests will have to come a week in advance so supervisors can find the least disruptive time.

"We didn't want our employees to have to make the choice between earning that paycheck and voting. For those who can't vote before after the workday, which we recognize is a challenge for many people in healthcare we are granting up to two hours of paid time off so anyone who wants to go out and vote can do so during normal polling hours," said Mandy Eaton, the executive vice president of people and culture at Cone Health.

The healthcare system is also providing voter education on things like deadlines, early voting, and how to find polling places.

“We understand that balancing work, family, and voting can be challenging enough without the uncertainty of voting in a pandemic. We want to do what we can to help our employees exercise one of their most fundamental rights in our democracy and vote," Eaton said.